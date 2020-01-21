Taiwan Reports First Case of Coronavirus

The Taiwan patient reported her symptoms to quarantine officials on arrival at Taoyuan airport and was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment, said the island's Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The woman told officials that she had not visited any local markets or had contact with birds or wild animals while in Wuhan. Authorities are monitoring some 46 passengers and crew from the same flight, the agency said. The CDC raised its alert on Wuhan to the highest level, urging the public against travelling to the city unless necessary. "We ask the public not to panic as the individual was taken to hospital directly from the airport and did not step into the community," it said in a statement, adding that it reported the case to the World Health Organization and China authorities. The coronavirus has spread to Thailand, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.