COVID-19 is a Pandemic; Experts Explain The Way Ahead

He adds that the response is country-specific, for example, China’s measures may seem extreme but they helped slow down the curve and worked for them. India must chart her own trajectory based on the caseload we have and the projections for us.

“In the process of response, one should not be panicking,” said Dr Ray, “Planning is essential.”

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called the outbreak a ‘matter of concern’ and highlighted the need to ‘respond responsibly’, as he spoke in the Lok Sabha.

Dr Ray also spoke on the importance of social distancing and good hygiene and clarified confusions about wearing masks.