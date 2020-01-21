Coronavirus FAQs Answered In Three Simple Graphics

Countries in Asia and elsewhere have begun body temperature checks at airports, railway stations and along highways in hopes of catching people carrying a new coronavirus that is believed to have spread from Wuhan in central China and sickened more than 290 people in that country. The recent confirmation that the disease can spread between humans has heightened fears as millions of Chinese travel during the annual Lunar New Year holiday.

The measures are part of a widening effort aimed at preventing a repeat of the 2002-2003 outbreak of SARS, another coronoavirus that started in China and killed nearly 800 people, paralyzed transport and damaged Asian economies. While countries and medical authorities are doing their bit to control the disease, it's important to be aware of its causes and symptoms and also enlighten others about the same.

FIT answers the most frequently asked questions about the coronavirus in three simple cards.