Why Toilet Hygiene is Must: Coronavirus Sheds in the Stool

If you are potentially infectious, it is important that you separate yourself from every one around, including your spouse / partner and your children and especially your elderly parents. Avoid even petting your dog as he may be the vehicle of transmission of the virus if somebody else pets him.

Masks: If circumstances force you to be around other people — in your home, or for example, in a car ( avoid public transport) because you are visiting your doctor— wear a surgical mask. If that is not available, a home made three layered mask is as good.

Hygiene: If you cough or sneeze, you should cover your mouth and nose with a tissue, and discard the used tissue in a lined trash can. Then immediately wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. You can use alcohol based sanitizer, as an alternative.

Toilet Paper vs Washing: Especially with the new evidence coming in, ablution with the health faucet is definitely preferable to using toilet papers. Even if you are a housemate of a quarantined or suspected case, it is strongly advisable to wash your hands frequently, and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, with unwashed hands.

Disinfect: Let family sharing the dining table wait for some time until you are in the clear. Countertops, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, tablets and bedside tables are considered “high-touch surfaces” — wipe them often with a household cleanser or 0.1% bleach.

Monitoring: Call a doctor at the first appearance of any symptom like diarrhea, pain abdomen, dry cough or fever. Make sure to tell the medical staff that you are at risk of COVID 19.

Household members can go to their respective work or school, but someone would need to be there to take care of the quarantined and keep the place clean.

When around a symptomatic patient, household members must wear a face mask, as well as gloves if they have contact with his or her bodily fluids. These should be disposed off immediately and never reused.