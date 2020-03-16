Is ‘Herd Immunity’ Really an Effective Strategy Against COVID-19?

Countries around the world are designing and implementing strategies to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus and to bring down the cases of COVID-19, the disease it causes.

While social distancing, heavy lockdowns and intensive testing are helping some to contain the virus, UK has come into the limelight for reportedly hoping to acquire ‘herd immunity’ as it enters the 'delay’ phase of response against the pandemic.

But what exactly is herd immunity and is it an effective approach in dealing with a pandemic such as this? Let’s break it down one at a time.