Coronavirus Update: WHO Releases Report to Tackle COVID-19

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO’s Director-General addressed a conference before Dr Aylward explained his findings.

Dr Ghebreyesus showed concern for the rising cases outside of China in Italy, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Korea. However, he added that currently, “we are not witnessing the uncontained global spread of this virus, and we are not witnessing large-scale severe disease or death.”

He added that there was no one-size-fits-all and that “Every country must make its own risk assessment for its own context. WHO is also continuing to do its own risk assessment and is monitoring the evolution of the epidemic around the clock."

The WHO had three broad priorities to focus on the most vulnerable, by prioritising health workers, people most susceptible to diseases like the elderly and vulnerable countries.