Coronavirus Update: WHO Releases Report to Tackle COVID-19
The World Health Organisation is taking many measures to contain the spread of CONVID-19 and help increase capacities to deal with the rising number of infected cases.
On Tuesday, 25 February, the WHO released a situation report during their conference on the novel coronavirus which included launching an online knowledge-sharing platform, online courses for health workers and findings from their expert mission in China on the spread, severity and impact of measures taken to control the virus.
Dr Bruce Aylward, lead of the China mission said,
“China has reported a total of 77,362 cases of COVID-19 to WHO, including 2618 deaths. The findings were that the epidemic peaked and plateaued between the 23rd of January and the 2nd of February, and has been declining steadily since then. The fatality rate is between 2% and 4% in Wuhan, and 0.7% outside Wuhan.”
Based on these, the WHO made several strategic objectives like limiting human-to-human transmission, improving early care and isolation for patients, improving communication and increasing multisectoral partnerships to mitigate the impact of social and economic loss.
At the conference, they also announced a joint WHO and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) mission that launched on 24 February to help assist Italian authorities to deal with COVID-19.
The online platform called OpenWHO is an interactive and open-sourced platform with the essential knowledge to deal with a public health crisis. It has live discussion boards, regular updates and emergency response strategies. They also released an online course titled Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) for health workers and healthcare systems to help strengthen preparedness and protect workers who are directly in the line of fire.
‘Focus on Containment, Preparation’: WHO
Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO’s Director-General addressed a conference before Dr Aylward explained his findings.
Dr Ghebreyesus showed concern for the rising cases outside of China in Italy, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Korea. However, he added that currently, “we are not witnessing the uncontained global spread of this virus, and we are not witnessing large-scale severe disease or death.”
He added that there was no one-size-fits-all and that “Every country must make its own risk assessment for its own context. WHO is also continuing to do its own risk assessment and is monitoring the evolution of the epidemic around the clock."
The WHO had three broad priorities to focus on the most vulnerable, by prioritising health workers, people most susceptible to diseases like the elderly and vulnerable countries.
Rising Death Toll in China
The death toll in China's novel coronavirus epidemic on Wednesday climbed to 2,715 with 52 new fatalities while the confirmed cases rose to 78,064, amidst strong signs of COVID-19 slowing down even at its epicentre Hubei province.
The country's National Health Commission (NHC) in its daily update said it received reports of 52 deaths, all from Hubei, and 406 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection from all over the country.
The death toll has gone up to 2,715 and overall confirmed cases reached 78,064, it said.
