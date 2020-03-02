COVID-19 Updates: 2nd Death in US, Global Death Toll Crosses 3000

Coronavirus. which has claimed the lives of more than 3000 people worldwide, now makes its way toward the United States of America, with close to 90 confirmed cases, as reported by USA Today. A second death was reported in the Seattle area on Sunday, 1 March, as reported by Reuters. Fears grow as the Coronavirus spreads in the US as ‘community transmission’- which means that in some cases, there has been no history of the patient linked to any other known case.

Community transmissions make it much harder for the infection to be detected as the virus could be spreading from one person to another for many days before the ‘source’ could be found, and the people whom the source came in contact with screened and quarantined.

USA Today states that a researcher estimates that ‘actually a few hundred people could have already been infected.’ While the outbreak has higher numbers in the Washington and California, there is a likely possibility of a wider spread in the US now, with Rhode Island, New York and Florida reporting their first cases.