COVID-19 Updates: 2nd Death in US, Global Death Toll Crosses 3000
Coronavirus. which has claimed the lives of more than 3000 people worldwide, now makes its way toward the United States of America, with close to 90 confirmed cases, as reported by USA Today. A second death was reported in the Seattle area on Sunday, 1 March, as reported by Reuters. Fears grow as the Coronavirus spreads in the US as ‘community transmission’- which means that in some cases, there has been no history of the patient linked to any other known case.
Community transmissions make it much harder for the infection to be detected as the virus could be spreading from one person to another for many days before the ‘source’ could be found, and the people whom the source came in contact with screened and quarantined.
USA Today states that a researcher estimates that ‘actually a few hundred people could have already been infected.’ While the outbreak has higher numbers in the Washington and California, there is a likely possibility of a wider spread in the US now, with Rhode Island, New York and Florida reporting their first cases.
Other parts of the world too are struggling to deal with the situation, as the Louvre museum in Paris has been shut down amid fears of the Coronavirus outbreak, as France reports at least a 100 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus, as reported by CNN. A meeting will be held by the museum staff on Monday, 2 March, and it’s not clear yet when the museum will reopen. Stock markets plunged last week, their lowest hit since the 2008 financial crisis; Reuters reports that more than $5 trillion have been wiped off the value of global stocks.
Coronavirus hotbeds like Italy, Iran and South Korea too struggle to keep the virus at bay: almost 1700 confirmed cases have been reported in Italy with 34 deaths as stated by Reuters, while Seoul is the largest epicenter of the virus outside of China with 476 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing its national total to 4212 (Reuters). Almost 1000 cases have been reported in Iran as well, with a death toll of 54 people, as the veracity of Iran’s numbers comes constantly under question.
