Coronavirus: Wuhan Locked down, WHO Not Calling It a Pandemic Yet
China is now reporting 581 confirmed cases of the potentially deadly coronavirus across 25 provinces. The Chinese National Health Commission said on Thursday that nearly 6000 people cane in contact with infected persons. Of them 4928 are under observation. 95 cases are being called 'severe'.
17 people have died, all in the Hubei province.
In the meantime, the Chinese authorities locked down the region, with people asked not to move out. They have made masks mandatory for all residents that those present in the region. Wuhan's municipal government published a notice saying customers in all public places have to wear masks and owners are to prevent people from entering if they are not.
Macao Confirms Second Case
Macao has confirmed a second case of coronavirus. So far, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Australia and the United States have reported confirmed cases of the SARS-like virus. The city has cancelled it's lunar new year celebrations.
Hong Kong has stopped selling train tickets to Wuhan, in a bid to contain the spread, reports CNN.
Snakes May Be Behind the Virus
Snakes may be the cause of the virus, seen in humans for the first time.
The Chinese krait and the Chinese cobra (Bungarus multicinctus), also known as the Taiwanese krait or the Chinese krait, is a highly venomous species, reports Conversation. It is commonly found in central and southern China and Southeast Asia.
WHO Calls it an Evolving Situation
The World Health Organisation held a presser on the spread of coronavirus, calling it an 'evolving situation.'
Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO, thanked the Chinese authorities for being prompt in sharing information. He said,
"I was very impressed by the detail and depth of China's presentation. I also appreciate the cooperation of China’s Minister of Health, who I have spoken with directly during the last few days and weeks."
