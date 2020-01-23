Coronavirus: Wuhan Locked down, WHO Not Calling It a Pandemic Yet

China is now reporting 581 confirmed cases of the potentially deadly coronavirus across 25 provinces. The Chinese National Health Commission said on Thursday that nearly 6000 people cane in contact with infected persons. Of them 4928 are under observation. 95 cases are being called 'severe'.

17 people have died, all in the Hubei province.

In the meantime, the Chinese authorities locked down the region, with people asked not to move out. They have made masks mandatory for all residents that those present in the region. Wuhan's municipal government published a notice saying customers in all public places have to wear masks and owners are to prevent people from entering if they are not.