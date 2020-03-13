COVID-19 India: 10 Patients Recovered, Others ‘Clinically Stable’

It was also asserted that the current situation in the country is not a ‘health emergency’, but the provisions of the Epidemic Disease Act is to give legal authority to states to instruct non-cooperative individuals.

Lav Agarwal added also that the fundamental objective here is to follow the 3 Ps: protection of the self, protection of our loved ones and protection of the community.

Officials said so far, India has evacuated 1,031 people, including from Maldives, US, Madagascar and China.

"An exercise will be undertaken on Saturday to bring back Indian passengers stranded in Iran. Air India will also send a flight to Milan on Saturday to bring back stranded Indians. It will land on Sunday morning at Delhi airport," officials said.

Meanwhile, 124 evacuees from Japan, 112 evacuees from China are being discharged from Friday onwards after testing negative for COVID-19, they added.

The Centre also decided to allow international traffic only through 19 border checkposts out of 37 and decided to continue suspension of Indo-Bangladesh cross border passenger trains and buses till April 15, or earlier, if so decided.

With the World Health Organisation declaring coronavirus a pandemic, the officials said 42,000 people across the country are under community surveillance.

(With inputs from PTI)