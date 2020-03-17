COVID-19 Calls for ‘Teamwork’: Govt’s Principal Scientific Advisor

He added, “It is now time for all of us, individual scientists, institution leaders and groups of institutions to get together and contribute to containing, mitigating, and pushing back this pandemic.”

The situation requires our science and technology (S&T) institutions to show national and global leadership. Our R&D hubs and industries in the NCR, Kolkata-Kalyani, Chandigarh, Lucknow-Kanpur, Mumbai-Pune-Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, etc. need to form collaborative teams and leadership by mapping out strengths and the specific COVID-19 problems they can address and solve in weeks, months or a year, he said.