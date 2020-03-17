COVID-19 Calls for ‘Teamwork’: Govt’s Principal Scientific Advisor
K. VijayRaghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, took to Twitter to call for a collaborative effort from experts from science and research to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. He said, “The efforts of our clinicians and health workers will benefit greatly by effective and speedy inputs from science, technology, and innovation.”
He added, “It is now time for all of us, individual scientists, institution leaders and groups of institutions to get together and contribute to containing, mitigating, and pushing back this pandemic.”
The situation requires our science and technology (S&T) institutions to show national and global leadership. Our R&D hubs and industries in the NCR, Kolkata-Kalyani, Chandigarh, Lucknow-Kanpur, Mumbai-Pune-Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, etc. need to form collaborative teams and leadership by mapping out strengths and the specific COVID-19 problems they can address and solve in weeks, months or a year, he said.
He also informed that his office has set up an ‘S&T Core-Team on COVID-19’ which will reach out to each of the clusters, help define problems that need urgent and immediate solutions, and will also work with academia and industry to help link teams to solve these problems speedily.
“This is a time for us to re-purpose all the research we do, whether we wield a pencil or a radio-telescope, to this focused task”, he added.
