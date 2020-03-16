New COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra; State’s Total Rises to 39

With fresh cases being reported from Maharashtra on Monday, 16 March, the state’s confirmed toll of COVID-19 cases has reached 39.

The break-up within the state is as follows:

Mumbai: 6

Pimpri Chinchwad: 9

Pune: 7

Nagpur: 4

Navi Mumbai: 3

Kalyan: 3

Yavatmal: 3

Raigad: 1

Ahmednagar: 1

Aurangabad: 1

Thane: 1

Maharashtra records the highest number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus in the country, followed by Kerala (which also has three recovered patients).