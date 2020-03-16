New COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra; State’s Total Rises to 39
With fresh cases being reported from Maharashtra on Monday, 16 March, the state’s confirmed toll of COVID-19 cases has reached 39.
The break-up within the state is as follows:
- Mumbai: 6
- Pimpri Chinchwad: 9
- Pune: 7
- Nagpur: 4
- Navi Mumbai: 3
- Kalyan: 3
- Yavatmal: 3
- Raigad: 1
- Ahmednagar: 1
- Aurangabad: 1
- Thane: 1
Maharashtra records the highest number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus in the country, followed by Kerala (which also has three recovered patients).
Meanwhile, Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple authority also ordered the closure of the temple from Monday evening for all devotees till further notice.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said the state government has no plans to enforce a lockdown of any city in view of the coronavirus situation, but asked people to avoid thronging temples, mosques, churches and other public spaces.
The government has also decided to postpone all ongoing exams in the state, Thackeray told reporters at his official residence Varsha in south Mumbai.
The next 15 to 20 days are important for the state as far as containment of the coronavirus spread is concerned and people should be extra vigilant on this aspect, he said.
(With inputs from PTI)
