COVID-19 | What India and the World Can Learn From South Korea

A virus that had never been seen before December 2019, has managed to infect more than 218,824 and take more than 8,810 lives globally — all in a matter of three months.

Yes, the new strain of coronavirus has left the world struggling, confused but also determined. To that extent, countries are ramping up efforts and devising different strategies to ‘flatten the curve’ and minimise losses — with an objective to not overwhelm their healthcare systems.

Here, South Korea has stood out. The country’s COVID-19 death rate is less than one percent, compared to the world average of over 3 percent. This, after once being the hardest-hit country outside China. How did South Korea manage it?