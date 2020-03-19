COVID-19 Dictionary: Words to Help You Understand the Pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic stirs panic across the world, the importance of consuming the right kind of information cannot be highlighted enough. The need to follow instructions and to take all necessary precautions, while also educating and preparing ourselves for the situation, is of utmost priority.

Panicking won’t help, caution and precaution would.

But with so many words floating around, understanding their meanings is the first step in order to implement just what they suggest.

Here’s what epidemic, pandemic, social distancing, herd immunity, quarantine, isolation, and incubation mean: