COVID-19: Exercise Hacks To Keep Yourself Healthy At Home

With gyms being classified as high-risk areas for coronavirus spread and many across the country being shut to protect patrons and employees, if you're a gym junkie you might be left wondering how you're going to get your daily dose of exercise? It’s a bit like your morning cup of joe. You simply cannot do without it.

Have you considered trying out online classes? Or even a staircase workout?

Believe it or not you can still do your favourite exercises in the comfort and safety of your home by improvising a little bit with ordinary household articles like duvets and bottles or even putting your living room wall to good use, irrespective of your choice of intensity, be it high, moderate or low.

You can target all the key muscles- abs, pecs, quads, glutes, hamstrings and burn close to 300–500 calories. A pleasant side effect is of course a boosted up immune system.