COVID-19: IIT Hyderabad Researchers Make Their Own Hand Sanitiser
IIT Hyderabad researchers have developed their own hand sanitiser, in check with the standards recommended by WHO and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for the IIT Hyderabad Community.
According to the press release, around 10 litres of this hand sanitiser have already been taken to use in the campus for the students, staff and faculty at different locations in the institute. This was done to promote its use in the current coronavirus outbreak situation.
The sanitiser has been developed by Dr. Shivakalyani Adepu, former research scholar at the Department of Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering, IIT Hyderabad along with Dr. Mudrika Khandelwal, Associate Professor, Department of Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering, IIT Hyderabad.
“My research group has always believed in doing scientific research and outreach for the benefit of society. This is our small contribution at the time of need. I am glad we would make this happen and hope to make similar contributions in the future.”Dr. Mudrika Khandelwal, Associate Professor, IIT Hyderabad
The composition of this hand sanitiser is 70 percent isopropanol with glycerol, polypropylene glycol to increase the viscosity and reduce the volatility so that it stays on skin to allow action, as well as lemongrass oil for antimicrobial activity and therapeutic aroma. The 70 percent IPA solution penetrates the cell wall, coagulates all proteins, thus killing the microorganism.
“This was done purely to support the community at this time when it is critical to adopt safe and hygienic practices. We have not thought of commercialisation. Our motto is to help people around us. We can assure that these are as safe as any commercial sanitiser, and possibly more effective. Our laboratory conducts a lot of microbiological studies and we have tested these kinds of materials before and have been using the same for several years now. Its efficacy is well known and has been reported.”Dr. Shivakalyani Adepu, Researcher, IIT Hyderabad
The development of the sanitiser was done in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, which has been declared 'pandemic' by WHO.
