COVID-19: IIT Hyderabad Researchers Make Their Own Hand Sanitiser

IIT Hyderabad researchers have developed their own hand sanitiser, in check with the standards recommended by WHO and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for the IIT Hyderabad Community.

According to the press release, around 10 litres of this hand sanitiser have already been taken to use in the campus for the students, staff and faculty at different locations in the institute. This was done to promote its use in the current coronavirus outbreak situation.

The sanitiser has been developed by Dr. Shivakalyani Adepu, former research scholar at the Department of Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering, IIT Hyderabad along with Dr. Mudrika Khandelwal, Associate Professor, Department of Materials Science and Metallurgical Engineering, IIT Hyderabad.