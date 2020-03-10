COVID-19: 3 More Postive Cases in Karnataka; Total in India is 50

Cases of the novel coronavirus in India are on a slow rise, but there is no need to panic just yet.

On Monday, March 9, one patient in Karnataka had been confirmed to have been infected with the novel coronavirus and on Tuesday, 10 March, Karnataka Health Minister B. Sriramulu said 3 more people were confirmed as well. This brings the total up to 4 from Karnataka.

B. Sriramulu tweeted saying, “The COVID-19 infection has been confirmed for the 4 people in Karnataka. We are keeping them and their family members isolated and monitoring their health. I urge citizens to take precautions and cooperate in preventing the spread of infection.”