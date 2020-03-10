COVID-19: 3 More Postive Cases in Karnataka; Total in India is 50
Cases of the novel coronavirus in India are on a slow rise, but there is no need to panic just yet.
On Monday, March 9, one patient in Karnataka had been confirmed to have been infected with the novel coronavirus and on Tuesday, 10 March, Karnataka Health Minister B. Sriramulu said 3 more people were confirmed as well. This brings the total up to 4 from Karnataka.
B. Sriramulu tweeted saying, “The COVID-19 infection has been confirmed for the 4 people in Karnataka. We are keeping them and their family members isolated and monitoring their health. I urge citizens to take precautions and cooperate in preventing the spread of infection.”
On Monday, 9 March, the World Health Organisation said the thread of the virus was “very real,” and urged nations to up protective measures.
Total Number of Cases in India is 50
On Monday, Punjab saw it’s first coronavirus case and the Bangalore resident returning from the US became Karnataka’s first case. With the three more infected today - this takes the India total of confirmed cases up to 50, of which 3 have since recovered in Kerala.
Therefore, the active number of patients with COVID-19 is 47.
Flight Carrying Indian Nationals From Iran Lands
Meanwhile, today morning, the AF C-17 returned from Iran to Hindan airbase this morning with 58 Indian citizens onboard. The passengers included 25 men, 31 women and 2 children. The aircraft also carried 529 samples for investigation.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)