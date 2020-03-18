India May See Avalanche of Cases By April, Why Are We Not Testing?

“India could see an avalanche of case by mid-April,” said Dr Jacob T John, former head of ICMR’s Centre for Advanced Research in Virology.

But will be even know if the testing for the novel coronavirus remains where it is.

Negligible?

In a press briefing on 17 March, Indian Council of Medical Research said that they were testing just 600 coronavirus samples in a day. Compare this to South Korea, that is testing 20,000 samples a day, and even the US, beleaguered by criticism for not testing enough, is still testing more samples a day.

On India’s testing capacity, the ICMR said they can scale up tests to 6000 samples a day across ICMR labs, and currently has 100,000 testing kits.

By all definitions, India is just not testing enough.