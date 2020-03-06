COVID-19 India Updates: 1 More in Delhi Tests Positive, Total 31

One more suspected COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Delhi. The patient has a travel history of Thailand and Malaysia, confirms Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. More details are awaited soon.

This brings the total number of cases in India to 31, although this includes the 3 cases in Kerala that have since recovered.

Beyond this, there are 23 new samples that have tested positive in the first round, and more results are awaited by the National Institute of Virology in Pune, reported the Times of India.

This is likely to cause a steep increase in the total number of cases in India. The new patients may require isolation and further treatment.