COVID-19 India: Fresh Cases, One Death Reported in Karnataka

With two new cases reported from Maharashtra and Kerala each and one from Karnataka, the total confirmed cases have now risen to 79 in India, including the three who recovered in Kerala.

The two new cases in Kerala are fresh cases of infection and not connected with the three-member family, who had returned from Italy on February 29, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday, 12 March.

"One person is admitted to the Pariyaram Medical College in Kannur and has a travel history from Dubai. The other person is in the isolation ward at Thrissur General Hospital and has travelled to the state from Qatar," he told reporters after the daily review meeting. The chief minister said 270 people are under observation in isolation wards at various hospitals across the state.