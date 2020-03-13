COVID-19: Kerala Govt Launches Mobile App ‘GoK Direct’ for Updates
Kerala government has launched a mobile app called ‘GoK Direct’ for people to get updates regarding the novel coronavirus.
Health Minister KK Shailaja shared the app — which will be available for download from Google Playstore, on her Facebook page.
The News Minute reports that the app can also send text message alerts to basic phones, without internet. The app will include information on news, government notices, helpline numbers, quarantine protocol, advice to visitors and awareness to travelers.
This comes after two more people in Kerala tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total cases to 18, including three who have now recovered.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday, 12 March that the two are fresh cases of infection and not connected with the three-member family, who had returned from Italy on February 29, he said.
"One person is admitted to the Pariyaram Medical College in Kannur and has a travel history from Dubai. The other person is in the isolation ward at Thrissur General Hospital and has travelled to the state from Qatar," Vijayan told reporters after the daily review meeting. The chief minister said 270 people are under observation in isolation wards at various hospitals across the state.
Meanwhile, Google’s Bangalore office on Friday, 12 March confirmed that one of its employees was tested positive with the novel coronavirus and was present in the company office for a few hours before developing symptoms.
There are at least 79 positive cases in India, with one death reported from Karnataka.
