COVID-19: Kerala Govt Launches Mobile App ‘GoK Direct’ for Updates

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday, 12 March that the two are fresh cases of infection and not connected with the three-member family, who had returned from Italy on February 29, he said.

"One person is admitted to the Pariyaram Medical College in Kannur and has a travel history from Dubai. The other person is in the isolation ward at Thrissur General Hospital and has travelled to the state from Qatar," Vijayan told reporters after the daily review meeting. The chief minister said 270 people are under observation in isolation wards at various hospitals across the state.

Meanwhile, Google’s Bangalore office on Friday, 12 March confirmed that one of its employees was tested positive with the novel coronavirus and was present in the company office for a few hours before developing symptoms.

There are at least 79 positive cases in India, with one death reported from Karnataka.