COVID-19 India Update: Total Stands at 43

Novel coronavirus cases reported in India on March 9th, Monday, stand at 43. Of this total, 3 original cases from Kerala have recovered and are discharged, according to a Ministry of Health and Family Welfare notice.

4 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Sunday – 1 from Ernakulum, Kerala, 1 from Delhi, 1 from Uttar Pradesh and 1 from Jammu.

The 5 cases from Kerala reported on Sunday are 3 family members with travel history to Italy and 2 of their relatives who came in contact with them. The family is reported to have visited relatives and attended few functions and their contacts are being traced as we speak.