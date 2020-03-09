COVID-19 India Update: Total Stands at 43
Novel coronavirus cases reported in India on March 9th, Monday, stand at 43. Of this total, 3 original cases from Kerala have recovered and are discharged, according to a Ministry of Health and Family Welfare notice.
4 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Sunday – 1 from Ernakulum, Kerala, 1 from Delhi, 1 from Uttar Pradesh and 1 from Jammu.
The 5 cases from Kerala reported on Sunday are 3 family members with travel history to Italy and 2 of their relatives who came in contact with them. The family is reported to have visited relatives and attended few functions and their contacts are being traced as we speak.
A total of 3,003 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, of which 43 have tested positive. 2,694 samples have returned negative results. In an update on airlines front, the notice mentions a total of 8,74,708 international passengers from 8,255 flights have been screened at airports till now with 1,921 passengers identified as symptomatic. 177 of them have been hospitalized. 33,599 passengers are under observation. 21,867 passengers have completed their observation period. The ministry has appealed that people report their travel history honestly in self-declaration forms. This comes on the back of the Kerala patients who had misreported their travel history to avoid hospitalisation. Spl. Secretary (Health) also clarified that so far no death has been reported due to COVID-19 in the country.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)