COVID-19 India: Confirmed Cases in 12 States, Total Climbs to 73
As the World Health Organisation declares the novel coronavirus a global pandemic, India continues to witness a steady rise in the number of cases testing positive.
The country’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called the outbreak a ‘matter of concern’ and highlighted the need to ‘respond responsibly’, as he spoke in the Lok Sabha, reports PTI.
The Health Ministry has released an updated list of Indian states and their reported cases of COVID-19, including foreign nations.
Meanwhile, the ministry announced that all visas to India – except diplomatic, official, UN/international organisations, employment, and project visas – stand suspended till 15 April. Those already in the country will not be affected by the suspension.
Haryana Govt Declares Coronavirus Epidemic
The Haryana government on Thursday declared the contagious coronavirus infection an epidemic.
According to the state Health Department, 44 samples of suspected cases were sent for tests till Wednesday. Out of these, 38 were found negative for coronavirus while reports of six people -- four from Gurgaon and two from Panchkula -- were awaited.
"COVID-19 declared epidemic in Haryana," Health minister Anil Vij said in a tweet.
Over 270 isolation wards with 1,206 beds have been set up in government and private hospitals to deal with any contingency. Rohtak's premier PGIMS Hospital has been designated as the Tertiary Care Centre for treatment of critical patients.
The state government has issued various regulations under The Haryana Epidemic Disease, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020, to contain the spread of the deadly virus, according to a notification issued on 11 March, Wednesday.
Pune: Those Revealing Identity of COVID-19 Patients to Face Action
Authorities in Pune have warned of penal action against those who reveal the identity of patients testing positive for coronavirus on social media platforms.
Taking cognisance of a complaint from a relative of a Pune-based patient, who tested positive for COVID-19, divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said police have been asked to monitor social media posts and take appropriate action in such matters.
"The police have been asked to monitorsocial media platforms through their cyber cell to make sure that no rumours are spread and the identity of patients should not be revealed," Mhaisekar said.
If the identity of a patient is revealed, the person and his family could face social hardships, he noted.
(With inputs from PTI)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)