COVID-19 India: Confirmed Cases in 12 States, Total Climbs to 73

As the World Health Organisation declares the novel coronavirus a global pandemic, India continues to witness a steady rise in the number of cases testing positive.

The country’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called the outbreak a ‘matter of concern’ and highlighted the need to ‘respond responsibly’, as he spoke in the Lok Sabha, reports PTI.

The Health Ministry has released an updated list of Indian states and their reported cases of COVID-19, including foreign nations.