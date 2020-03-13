COVID-19: List of States That Have Shut Down Schools, Other Places
As the novel coronavirus makes its way to at least 12 states in India, orders of the shutdown of schools and other public places have been coming in from the state authorities.
Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, and Ladakh, Odisha, Bihar, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh so far have announced the closure of schools.
- The Maharashtra government ordered closure of cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools and malls in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur cities from Friday midnight. Making the announcement in the state Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the government was invoking the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 from midnight.
- UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday, 13 March, addressed the media and announced that all schools, college and universities which are not holding examinations have been asked to close till 22 March to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.
- All educational institutions in Odisha have been ordered closed till March 31 over the coronavirus threat, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Friday, and earmarked Rs 200 crore to combat the disease. He said cinema halls, public swimming pools and gyms will also be shut till the end of March.
- The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday ordered closure of private and government schools for an indefinite period in view of the coronavirus threat, said a senior official. The private and government schools will remain shut till further orders but examinations of different classes would be held as per the schedule, he said.
- The Chhattisgarh government on Thursday declared holidays in schools and colleges till March 31 as a precautionary measure in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak in several parts of the country. However, exams will be held as per schedule in these educational institutes.
- All schools in Uttarakhand have been closed till March 31 in view of the coronavirus threat, according to an order issued on Thursday.
- The Manipur government has ordered the shutdown of all schools in the state till March 31 beginning Thursday as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, officials said. All government, aided and private schools should be closed till the specified date to reduce mass gatherings, an order issued by Commissioner (Education-Schools) T Ranjit said. Ongoing examinations conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur will not be affected by the order, he said.
- A day after the country's first coronavirus death was reported from Kalaburagi in Karnataka, the state government on Friday, 13 March, swung into action, announcing lockdown of malls, cinema halls, pubs and night clubs for a week.
(With inputs from PTI)
