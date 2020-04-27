COVID-19 Lockdown: Your Chance To Quit Tobacco Now

About 55% of smokers and nearly 50% of smokeless tobacco users are interested in quitting the habit or plan to do so, as per the GATS report. For those keen to quit, the lockdown might be a good opportunity, said Mehrotra. “Many times, the use of tobacco products, especially smoking, is a social activity among friends, colleagues and fellow tobacco users,” he pointed out. “Now that people are in isolation because of social distancing, this could be a good opportunity [to kick the habit].”

It is estimated that more than 1.3 million people in India--nearly as many people as the population of Arunachal Pradesh--die of health issues caused by tobacco use every year, the GATS report said. Of them, 1 million deaths can be attributed to smoking and the rest to the use of smokeless tobacco products.