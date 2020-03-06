COVID-19 Odisha: Irish National Escapes Quarantine

An Irish national suspected to have the novel coronavirus reportedly escaped from SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Odisha, after he was brought there to be quarantined.

He was reportedly running fever when he landed in Bhubaneswar International Airport from Singapore, and marked a risk after the mandatory thermal screening. From the airport, he was first taken to the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar and later shifted to SCB hospital. He was accompanied by an attendant.