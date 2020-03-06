COVID-19 Odisha: Irish National Escapes Quarantine
An Irish national suspected to have the novel coronavirus reportedly escaped from SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Odisha, after he was brought there to be quarantined.
He was reportedly running fever when he landed in Bhubaneswar International Airport from Singapore, and marked a risk after the mandatory thermal screening. From the airport, he was first taken to the Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar and later shifted to SCB hospital. He was accompanied by an attendant.
SCB's emergency officer Dr Bhunananda Maharana was quoted as saying, "He was supposed to be admitted to be taken to isolated ward when the duo made an escape. We tried to contact the attendant and when he did not receive our calls we lodged a complaint at Mangalabag police station,”
The police are trying to trace him.
Odisha has not reported any positive cases so far.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)