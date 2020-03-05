Repurposed Drugs for COVID-19: Anti Inflammation Drug Gets the Nod

China has recently approved the use of Swiss drugmaker Roche's anti-inflammation drug Actemra for patients with severe complications of COVID-19, reports Reuters. This is the latest drug to get approval amid several experiments that are taking place to address the novel coronavirus outbreak that first emerged in a wet animal market in Wuhan in mid-December. Actermra is distributed in India by Cipla.

In extreme cases of coronavirus, some patients develop severe cytokine release syndrome (CRS), or cytokine storms, which is an over reaction of the immune system. CRS is behind multiple organ failure in these cases.

Actemra is primarily used for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and was approved in the United States in 2010. In 2018, Cipla in India entered into a distribution agreement with Roche.