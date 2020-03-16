COVID-19: ‘Where Do I Get Tested,’ Other Testing FAQs Answered

The primary test is currently being carried out at 57 government laboratories, 51 of which are controlled by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The list of all labs can be found here. You will have to call the helpline numbers released by state governments or central helpline numbers released by the Health Ministry. They will guide you to the nearest testing facility.

Of the 51 ICMR labs, 31 labs can confirm a case - which means that after the patient’s primary test is positive, then the secondary round of testing confirms COVID-19.

At first, the ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune which serves as the apex center for all labs, was the only one to conduct the secondary testing and confirm a COVID-19 case.

As the cases ramped up, testing was increased in another 13 and then another 15 labs - making a total of 31- that were quipped with secondary testing facilities.

Additionally, NCDC Delhi is also engaged in testing, which makes a total of 57 labs.

For a macro view of all this, India has a network of public health laboratories under the Department of Health Research and ICMR with 106 virus research and diagnostic labs (VRDLs).

On top of all this, 56 DHR/ICMR VRDLs and 1 facility at Leh have been designated to help with sample collection and facilitate the transport of samples to a testing lab via Government health authorities, as per ICMR.