World's Poor Nations Lag Behind in COVID-19 Vaccinations: Report

Public health experts have warned that vaccine inequity is helping prolong the pandemic

Nearly a year since mostly wealthy nations began rolling out coronavirus vaccines, more than half of the world population has been fully vaccinated, but the global rollout remains uneven, with poor countries reporting much lower vaccination rates than rich countries, reported The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Friday, 11 February.

"Public health experts have been warning that vaccine inequity is helping prolong the pandemic, as the focus of those seeking to speed up global vaccine coverage begins to shift from filling a shortfall of vaccine supply to distributing the doses and persuading people to get them," the report added.

Nearly 54 percent of the world population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the newspaper quoted 'Our World in Data', an information partnership between the University of Oxford and the Global Change Data Lab charity, as saying, Xinhua news agency reported.

Nearly 62 percent have received at least one vaccine dose. Yet, less than 11 percent of people in low-income countries have received at least one vaccine dose.

That number jumps to nearly 55 percent for lower-middle-income countries and nearly 80 percent for both upper-middle-income and high-income nations, according to Our World in Data.

"The US, countries of the European Union and others were criticised for buying up most of the early global supply of coronavirus vaccines," added the report.

(This story was published from a syndicated feed. Only the headline and picture have been edited by FIT.)

