COVID-19 Lockdown: Try These 7 Healthy Beetroot Recipes
Running out of ideas to cook while in quarantine? We are bringing you a host of recipes you can make from one vegetable.
After you read the benefits this red beauty delivers you won't be able to ignore it any more. Besides this is one root that you can easily stock up on, as it doesn’t spoil that fast.
The benefits are immense:
- Beets are low in calories (200 gm provides only 85 calories)
- They are loaded with fibre - almost 6 grams per 200 gm.
- They are a surprisingly good source of good quality protein (200 gm provides more than 3 grams); in fact beets are one of the few rare vegetarian sources of complete protein, that means they contain the full spectrum of essential amino acids (all 8 essential amino acids).
Trust me you do want them in your menu. If you don’t just know how to eat them (besides just slicing and eating as a salad) here are some easy, delicious recipes to get you started.
Jazzy Juice
Find the plain beetroot juice a little uninteresting? Just grate some orange peel or lemon peel in as well. Prefer savoury? Spice up beet juice with fresh ginger or hot peppers.
Beetroot Chaach
Puree 1 boiled beetroot in a mixer. Mix it with 1 cup yoghurt with 1 cup water and whisk once. Next heat 1/2 tsp oil, add 1/4th tsp mustard seeds, 5-6 curry leaves, 1/2 tsp ginger and 1 green chilli chopped finely. Add the tempering to beetroot chaach. Chill and have.
Beet Cake
Peel 1 large beetroot and 1 small potato, and grate them. Season with salt, pepper, add one egg white (or half soaked bread or bread crumbs) and 2-3 sliced almonds. Grease a non-stick pan with very little oil, place the potato and beet mixture into it, in a thin layer, and press down a bit. Cook until golden brown on one side, then carefully flip to cook on the other side.
Beet Chicken Salad
Marinate 2 steamed beets in 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice, 1 tsp olive oil, and fresh herbs (to taste) and replace in a roasting tin and roast for 40 minutes at 200 C. Peel, chop and serve warm in a salad with sliced 50 gm chicken breast, a few walnuts and raisins, tossed in 1 tbsp olive oil.
Dressed Beets
Chill boiled beetroots, diced into cubes. Mix orange juice, oil, salt, black pepper, mustard powder and orange zest in a bowl and whisk well. Pour the dressing over the beetroot pieces and garnish with spring onion and mint. Serve chilled.
Beetroot Raita
Boil and grate 1 beetroot. Heat 1 tsp oil, add 1 chopped green chilli, a pinch of black mustard seeds, 1 dry red chilly, some grated ginger and grated beetroot and cook for 2 minutes. Add the mix to beaten 1 katori curd, add salt and roasted cumin powder to taste.
Beet Thoran
In 1 tsp coconut oil sputter mustard seeds splutter 1 tsp mustard and 1 tsp urad daal, a few curry leaves and a couple of red chilli’s. Add grated beetroot and seasons with salt to taste. Stir fry till cooked. Put the gas off and add grated fresh coconut or dried coconut flakes. Mix and eat with appam or parantha.
(Kavita is a nutritionist, weight management consultant and health writer based in Delhi. She is the author of Don't Diet! 50 Habits of Thin People (Jaico) and Ultimate Grandmother Hacks: 50 Kickass Traditional Habits for a Fitter You (Rupa))
