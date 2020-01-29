Hypothermia: Here’s How Cold Weather Can Kill You
Have you ever wondered how someone dies due to cold weather? What happens in the body during extreme winters that turns out to be fatal? The answer lies in the medical condition called hypothermia.
When the Body Temperature Falls Below Normal
When the body starts losing heat rapidly, but is unable to produce heat at the same speed, the body temperature could fall down to dangerous levels. In medical terms, this is known as hypothermia.
Hypothermia occurs when this temperature falls below 95°F (35°C).
Exposing the body to severely cold environments for a prolonged period, or being unable to protect it against the cold, increases the risk of frostbite and hypothermia.
How can you protect yourself?
