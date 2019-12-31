How Does Someone Die Due to the Cold Weather?

When we come in contact with cold, our body starts losing heat — 90 percent of it through our skin and the rest through breathing. This loss of heat is aggravated with air, moisture or water.

However, the body has its own ways to deal with this heat deprivation. Our brain has a center, called hypothalamus, that controls the temperature of the body and works on giving it heat or coolness.

When we are exposed to cold, the blood vessels become thin to maintain the core temperature of the body and reduce the blood flow towards the outer ends like skin, hands, and toes. This process is called vasoconstriction (thinning of blood vessels). In this, the loss of heat from the body to the environment becomes limited.