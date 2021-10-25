Debunking Common Myths About Arthritis
Here are some common myths about arthritis.
Arthritis is a painful condition to live with. It leads to pain and tenderness in the joints. Other symptoms include swelling, inflammation and redness.
It is a common disease that mainly affects the older people but can affect anyone. There is a lot of misinformation regarding the condition. Here are some common myths.
Arthritis Affects Only Old People
It is a misconception that arthritis can affect only the older people. It can affect a child or a teenager as well. According to the Arthritis Foundation, two-thirds of arthritis patients are under 65 years of age.
A person in his late 30's can easily get arthritis. The exact reason is not yet known but few of the risk factors include inflammation, genetics, joint injury, obesity and other health issues.
Arthritis: 7 Foods to Avoid
There is Only One Type of Arthritis
According to the US NIH, there are about 100 types of arthritis but the main two types are Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoarthritis. According to the Arthritis Foundation, the treatment and symptoms also vary from one another.
Out of the two, Osteoarthritis is more common with 32 million patients and Rheumatoid Arthritis is an autoimmune disease damaging the tissues itself.
You Cannot Prevent Arthritis
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, arthritis cannot be prevented 100 percent but the chances of being affected can be reduced if you take care of certain things.
Maintaining a moderate weight reduces the risk of arthritis as it puts less pressure on the knee joints. According to BMJ, protecting yourself against injuries while playing, using less tobacco or quitting smoking can lower the risk of Arthritis.
Exercise Worsens Arthritis
According to Mayo Clinic, exercise and regular stretching can ease the joint pain and promote their functioning. Certain exercises are recommended by the doctor to make the mobility easy and strengthen the muscles for the longer run.
Moreover, exercising within a comfortable range may help prevent the worsening of symptoms. Inactive lifestyle is also a cause for arthritis. Exercises or yoga make the muscles flexible and help combat pain, inflammation and fatigue.
Nothing Can be Done After You Get Diagnosed
It is true that there is no cure for arthritis but it can be managed. There are various treatments, therapies and medications that help reduce the symptoms and pain caused due to arthritis.
The treatment and extent of the symptoms depends on the type of arthritis, your age, and weight. It can be managed well with a few lifestyle and dietary changes like proper sleep, active lifestyle, proper diet, stretching, surgeries and medications.
