COVID-19: Delhi Cinema Halls; Schools, Colleges to be Shut Says CM
Vacant flats owned by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board would be used for quarantine, said Kejriwal.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday, 12 March, that all cinema halls will remain shut in Delhi till 31 March.

He also added that schools and colleges where exams are not being held currently will also remain shut, reported ANI.

Currently, schools in Haryana remain shut, and the Ladakh administration has declared all schools and colleges to remain closed till 31 March as well.

The Haryana government has called it a state epidemic.

Under the Epidemic Disease Act, state governments can take steps towards containment.

The AAP government has called coronavirus an epidemic in Delhi and assured citizens that hospital facilities are equipped to deal with the health crisis.

Meanwhile, PTI reported Kejriwal also announced that vacant flats owned by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board would be used for quarantine.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

