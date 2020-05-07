Is Delhi Prepared to Reopen As New COVID-19 Cases Rise Sharply?

How does the National Capital of India fare in the battle against coronavirus? We spoke to experts to understand what lies ahead for Delhi and whether or not the city is ready for the post lockdown phase.

The number of positive coronavirus cases in the national capital crossed the 5000-mark on Tuesday, 5 May. At the end of 6 May, the case tally stood at 5,532.

With a population of around 19 million, Delhi is the third worst-hit state in the country, after Maharashtra and Gujarat. It is also the second most affected city after Mumbai.

According to the health ministry's data on Thursday morning, 1,542 people have recovered from the deadly coronavirus and 65 have died in the capital.