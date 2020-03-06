How Can Delhi’s Relief Camps Survive the Rainstorm?

From Wednesday, 4 March, Delhi NCR has seen a bout of heavy rains and thunderstorms.

The city is only just coming out, scathed, after violence that claimed over 47 lives.

Many of the people affected have been forced out of their homes that burnt down, into temporary rehabilitation. But does this relief camp have the infrastructure to keep the already traumatised people safe?

In Delhi’s relief camps in Mustafabad, the temporary housing braves the weather - and people already vulnerable are worst hit.