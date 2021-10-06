Diabetic Retinopathy: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Dr Aman Chandra, an expert Opthalmologist claims that diabetes affects the blood vessels in the eye as well as in the entire body. Diabetes closes down the blood vessels in the body and body starts to produce new blood vessels.

These blood vessels might be great for other organs but they are not beneficial when produced in the eyes. These blood vessels are friable and cause bleeding in the eyes resulting in obstructing the eye sight. It may also cause leaking of the blood vessels thus damaging the retina.

When the blood sugar levels are out of control, they may worsen the condition resulting in blindness.