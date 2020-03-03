How to Make Your Own Hand Sanitizer- and Do Masks Help?
Two cases of Coronavirus were confirmed in Delhi and Telangana on Monday, 2nd March and it’s a good idea to get some basic hygiene points down to pat. WHO has recommended that washing your hands carefully several times a day is the best fight against Coronavirus. Cleaning hands thoroughly with water and soap, or an alcohol based rub is ideal. But sometimes you just might not get the chance or access to these. In which case, hand sanitizers can be super handy. This is how you can make your own:
What you need:
- 3 tablespoons aloe vera
- 1 tablespoon rubbing alcohol
- ½ teaspoon Vitamin E oil
- 16 drops tea tree oil
- 8 drops lavender essential oil
Combine all the ingredients in a bowl, and transfer them to a little squeezy bottle or tube. Just shake before use each time and you are golden. If you don’t have all the ingredients, even a third of a cup of aloe vera gel and ¼ cup of rubbing alcohol will also do the job.
Can Masks Protect You from Coronavirus?
There is much debate on if a mask helps. According to WHO guidelines, the only healthy people who should be wearing masks are the ones taking care of sick people. People who are experiencing symptoms, or coughing or sneezing, should also be wearing masks. But wearing masks is effective only in combination with frequent hand washing.
Before putting on a mask, hands should be washed carefully, and once the mask is worn, it is important to make sure that there is no gap between your face and the mask. While removing the mask, take it off from behind, and don’t touch the front of the mask. Make sure to not reuse single-use masks. A Washington Post piece also reports American health officials requesting people to stop buying masks.
Wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your face, and report any symptoms- and these are guidelines that are applicable for life in general!
