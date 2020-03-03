How to Make Your Own Hand Sanitizer- and Do Masks Help?

Two cases of Coronavirus were confirmed in Delhi and Telangana on Monday, 2nd March and it’s a good idea to get some basic hygiene points down to pat. WHO has recommended that washing your hands carefully several times a day is the best fight against Coronavirus. Cleaning hands thoroughly with water and soap, or an alcohol based rub is ideal. But sometimes you just might not get the chance or access to these. In which case, hand sanitizers can be super handy. This is how you can make your own:

What you need:

- 3 tablespoons aloe vera

- 1 tablespoon rubbing alcohol

- ½ teaspoon Vitamin E oil

- 16 drops tea tree oil

- 8 drops lavender essential oil

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl, and transfer them to a little squeezy bottle or tube. Just shake before use each time and you are golden. If you don’t have all the ingredients, even a third of a cup of aloe vera gel and ¼ cup of rubbing alcohol will also do the job.