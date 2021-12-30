Doctors, Dearth and Delays: How the Delay in NEET PG Counselling Affects Us All

He says the work hours have doubled since COVID struck. Residents wouldn’t get tested for COVID because the hospital had no residents to spare.

Even the logistics and administrative work would be dumped on the already overworked residents. Such is the conditioning of doctors to long work hours, that mid-conversation, Dr Anand observed- they don’t have it as bad as the other states.

At the same time, NEET PG aspirants and Non-Academic Junior residents have to deal with the pressure of exam preparation along with their piling financial responsibilities.

Dr Anubhav Katyal, a NEET PG aspirant from Delhi, says that this entire period took a toll on their mental and physical health. There was so much uncertainty with respect to NEET PG that it was difficult to retain employment and to study.