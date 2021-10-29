Early Signs and Symptoms of Stroke You Must Not Miss

Stroke is the third leading cause of death in India and is the sixth leading cause of Disability Adjusted Life Years (DALYs). Over the past five years, the incidence of stroke has nearly doubled and roughly 87 percent are ischemic strokes (where a blood clot disrupts the supply of blood to a part of the brain) and 13 percent are haemorrhagic strokes (where an artery bursts to cause bleeding in the brain).