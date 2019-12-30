Ebola Outbreak Takes a Toll in Congo; More Than 2,000 Dead

A total of 2,231 people have died out of 3,373 declared cases of Ebola in the current epidemic in DR Congo, according to the agency overseeing the response, health officials said Sunday, 29 December.

Deadly unrest in the fragile state has hampered the fight against the disease during the latest epidemic, which broke out on August 1, 2018, with the eastern provinces of North Kivu and Ituri particularly badly hit.