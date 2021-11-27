Trying to Lose all that Pandemic Wait All At Once? Fad Diets Won’t Help

Don’t fall for this because the truth is that fad diets are notorious for actually causing weight gain (instead of loss).

When the body feels deprived and the banned foods are reintroduced, our bodies regain more weight than they had lost, as if in fear of another starvation or restriction.

Finally, your weight is not more important that who you are. Respect your health first. The best diet for weight loss need not have a fancy name, or a celeb endorsement - it should primarily be an approach that works for ‘you’.