When’s The Best Time to Exercise to Lose Weight?
Exercising and sweating the body before breakfast helps in burning high amounts of calories from the body, according to a new study.
A UK-based study observed 30 obese men to determine the best time to exercise, reported CNN Health. They found out that those who fast before exercising tend to be on the healthier side, as compared to those who eat before.
There are two schools of thought on this: the eat-first and the eat-after groups.
The eat-first camp says eating before rigorous work out can boost the blood sugar level in the body and increases the capacity and intensity of workout along with protecting the body from feeling dizzy.
On the other hand, there’s the eat-after group in the study: while they did not burn more calories than the other group in the study, they did have better overall health due to this method.
Javier Gonzalez, exercise physiologist and associate professor in the department for health at the University of Bath, told CNN Health,
The study found that not eating before exercising makes the body more responsive to insulin and reduces the risk of diabetes or heart attacks.
What’s the Answer?
There have been previous studies that have tried to determine the best, most effective time to exercise. A 2017 study conducted by The University of Bath found that exercising AFTER breakfast helped lose the kilos, while a 2010 study found similar results, albeit with slightly confusing key points.
The 2010 study focused on 3 groups: one that didn't exercise, one that ate before and one that ate after. They found that the group who ate before gained weight (unlike the 2017 study), and they also found that the group who didn't eat before exercising lost fat, maintained their weight and blood sugar level.
