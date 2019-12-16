  • hamburger-icon
When’s The Best Time to Exercise to Lose Weight?
Did you know fasting before exercising helps lose more weight than eating before workout?
Did you know fasting before exercising helps lose more weight than eating before workout?(Photo: iStockphoto)

Exercising and sweating the body before breakfast helps in burning high amounts of calories from the body, according to a new study.

A UK-based study observed 30 obese men to determine the best time to exercise, reported CNN Health. They found out that those who fast before exercising tend to be on the healthier side, as compared to those who eat before.

There are two schools of thought on this: the eat-first and the eat-after groups.

The eat-first camp says eating before rigorous work out can boost the blood sugar level in the body and increases the capacity and intensity of workout along with protecting the body from feeling dizzy.

But the study shows that working out without any fuel forces the body to use the stored energy, carbs and fat to increase the intensity of exercise.

On the other hand, there’s the eat-after group in the study: while they did not burn more calories than the other group in the study, they did have better overall health due to this method.

Javier Gonzalez, exercise physiologist and associate professor in the department for health at the University of Bath, told CNN Health,

“The group who exercised before breakfast increased their ability to respond to insulin, which is all the more remarkable given that both exercise groups lost a similar amount of weight and both gained a similar amount of fitness.The only difference was the timing of the food intake.”

The study found that not eating before exercising makes the body more responsive to insulin and reduces the risk of diabetes or heart attacks.

What’s the Answer?

There have been previous studies that have tried to determine the best, most effective time to exercise. A 2017 study conducted by The University of Bath found that exercising AFTER breakfast helped lose the kilos, while a 2010 study found similar results, albeit with slightly confusing key points.

The 2010 study focused on 3 groups: one that didn't exercise, one that ate before and one that ate after. They found that the group who ate before gained weight (unlike the 2017 study), and they also found that the group who didn't eat before exercising lost fat, maintained their weight and blood sugar level.

So what’s the real deal with exercise and time? Science has no definitive answers yet, although the latest test results show that exercising before eating may be better for overall health - although it may make no difference to weight loss.

