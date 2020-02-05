Demand Fiscal Incentive to Deal with Coronavirus: Cong MP

Dharmabir Singh (BJP) suggested the government double the minimum support price for grains like Jawar, Bajra and mustard.

There is no need to increase rates for rice and wheat, he said.

Three Keralite students from Wuhan university have tested positive for the coronavirus, which has so far claimed 490 lives in China.

Other than the 3 positive cases from Thrissur, Alappuzha and Kasaragod districts, no fresh cases have been reported, the Kerala government said on Tuesday night.

At least 2,321 people are under observation at home and 100 at isolation wards at various hospitals across the state.