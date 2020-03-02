First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in Delhi
First case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in the national capital.
The Ministry of Health on Monday has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Delhi and in Telangana. The person in Delhi has a travel history from Italy, while the person from Telangana has a travel history from Dubai.
Both patients are stable and are being monitored.
Earlier in February, three confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus had come to light in Kerala. All three were students who were studying in Wuhan, the epicenter of the disease. They have fully recovered and have been discharged.
China on Monday reported 42 new deaths due to coronavirus. With the new deaths, the global coronavirus death toll passed 3,000.
