First Indian Confirmed Case of Wuhan Coronavirus in Kerala
The Union Health Ministry has confirmed the first Indian case of Novel coronavirus in Kerala. The patient was a student at Wuhan University in China. He is stable and is being closely monitored.
More details are awaited.
It was reported earlier that at least 806 people who returned from China over the past few days are under observation in Kerala with 10 people in isolation wards.
Out of the total of 806 people, 173 had arrived in the state on Wednesday.
According to The News Minute, the state Health Minister K K Shylaja has issued a medical bulletin asking those returning from China to avoid travel and self quarantine for 28 days.
The health department has issued a helpline number, 0471- 255-2056, to disseminate information regarding hospitals, isolation wards and other emergency measures.
At least 170 people have died and over 7,700 cases have been confirmed of the Novel coronavirus that first emerged in the Wuhan province in China. The virus has spread to over 20 countries. Nearly 60 million people are in lockdown in China as the country attempts to control the damage.
In India over 13 airports are on high alert with screening being carried out with thermal scanners. Isolation wards in most states are ready and prepared for any contingency.
In the meantime, the Ministry has set up a 24 hour helpline to prevent the spread of misinformation.
The World Health Organisation is meeting on Thursday to reconsider its decision to declare a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.
What is Coronavirus?
Wuhan Coronavirus on the World Map
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)