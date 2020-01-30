First Indian Confirmed Case of Wuhan Coronavirus in Kerala

At least 170 people have died and over 7,700 cases have been confirmed of the Novel coronavirus that first emerged in the Wuhan province in China. The virus has spread to over 20 countries. Nearly 60 million people are in lockdown in China as the country attempts to control the damage.

In India over 13 airports are on high alert with screening being carried out with thermal scanners. Isolation wards in most states are ready and prepared for any contingency.

In the meantime, the Ministry has set up a 24 hour helpline to prevent the spread of misinformation.

The World Health Organisation is meeting on Thursday to reconsider its decision to declare a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.