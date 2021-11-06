ADVERTISEMENT

FIT Quiz: How Well Do You Protect Yourself From Unhealthy Air

Take this week's FIT quiz to find out if you're doing the right things to protect yourself from air pollution.

FIT
Published
Health News
1 min read
Citizen awareness and action alone will bring about the change that is needed.
i

The national capital continues to wheeze as a thick blanket of smog has gripped Delhi and nearby cities post Diwali.

Air quality levels plummeted to hazardous levels as people violated ban on firecrackers, and from stubble burning in the surrounding farm belt.

Air pollution has created a public health emergency around the world and is now the biggest environmental risk for early death.

When our cities are visibly heavy with smog and air pollution seems out of control, how do we protect ourselves and some of the most vulnerable groups? Take the FIT quiz to find out.

Also Read

Interactive: Air Pollution Is Affecting Every Part of Your Body

Interactive: Air Pollution Is Affecting Every Part of Your Body
ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Up On Your Health

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter Now.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT