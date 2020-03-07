  • hamburger-icon
FITQuiz: How To Keep Yourself Safe from Infections?
COVID-19: How does the infection spread?
COVID-19: How does the infection spread? (Photo: FIT/Aroop Mishra)

FITQuiz: How To Keep Yourself Safe from Infections?

As coronavirus number of positive cases of coronavirus mount in India, fears about infections and diseases are at an all-time high. Do you know how to protect yourself?

Are masks effective? And outside of coronavirus - do you know to stay safe from other infections? What is the difference between viruses and bacterias? Can fungal infections be treated?

From hepatitis to urinary tract infections - the FITQuiz has got you covered!

