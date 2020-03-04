COVID-19: Five People Admitted to Isolation Ward in Bangalore

A total of five people have been admitted to the isolation ward of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) in Bengaluru.

Two of them are related to the Telangana man who had returned from Dubai and had traveled to Hyderabad after working for a day at his office in Bengaluru. One of them is an office employee and the other one is his flatmate.

Of the three other admitted, one is a national from Saudi Arabia, one is Japanese and the third one is an Irani national. The test results of these cases are expected by tonight.