COVID-19: Five People Admitted to Isolation Ward in Bangalore
Isolation ward of RGICD Bangalore, where 5 patients from Bangalore are being kept. Arun Dev

FIT
Health News

A total of five people have been admitted to the isolation ward of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) in Bengaluru.

Two of them are related to the Telangana man who had returned from Dubai and had traveled to Hyderabad after working for a day at his office in Bengaluru. One of them is an office employee and the other one is his flatmate.

Of the three other admitted, one is a national from Saudi Arabia, one is Japanese and the third one is an Irani national. The test results of these cases are expected by tonight.

Also Read : Hyderabad DSM Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The Telangana man is currently reported to be stable. Twenty-seven other people who had been traveling with him in the bus from Bengaluru to Telangana have been quarantined.

