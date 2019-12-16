MP Govt Registers 104 Cases of Food Adulteration in 5 Months
The Madhya Pradesh government has registered 104 cases over the past five months against the people involved in food adulteration, state Health Minister Tulsi Silawat said here on Sunday, 15 December.
Talking to reporters after taking part in a rally under the ongoing ‘Shuddh Ke Liye Yuddh’ drive against food and milk adulteration, Silawat said stringent action was being taken against the people found involved in such malpractices.
He said that the drive will continue until the menace of food adulteration ends in the state.
Earlier, a rally was taken out from Roshanpura Square to Lal Parade ground to create awareness about the ill-effects of food adulteration.
