Food Allergies vs Food Intolerance: How to Tell the Difference

According to the doctors at Mayo Clinic, certain reaction to different foods is quite common, but such reactions can also be the result of food intolerance and is not always because of a food allergy.

The signs and symptoms of food allergies and food intolerances do overlap at times. That is why people often confuse between the two.

The immune cells react to the food allergies triggering certain symptoms. These symptoms of food allergies can also be fatal.

According to the American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology, the response of a food allergy takes place in the immune system as opposed to the reaction of a food intolerance that occurs in the digestive system.

Here are some other markers to tell the two apart.